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Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers

Dominick Barlow

Philadelphia 76ers • #25 SF

Dominick Barlow And 76ers Play Wizards On April 1

Dominick Barlow and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, April 1. Barlow's points prop was 5.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 119-109 loss to the Heat on March 30, Barlow put up four points. Barlow is averaging 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 123.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominick Barlow

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