Dominick Barlow And 76ers Play Wizards On April 1

In his most recent appearance, a 119-109 loss to the Heat on March 30, Barlow put up four points. Barlow is averaging 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 123.9 points per game.

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