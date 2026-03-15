Dominick Barlow And 76ers Face Trail Blazers On March 15

Last time out on March 14, Barlow posted 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a 104-97 win over the Nets. Barlow is averaging 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.7 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

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