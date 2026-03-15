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Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers

Dominick Barlow

Philadelphia 76ers • #25 SF

Dominick Barlow And 76ers Face Trail Blazers On March 15

Dominick Barlow and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 15. Barlow's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 14, Barlow posted 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a 104-97 win over the Nets. Barlow is averaging 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.7 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominick Barlow

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