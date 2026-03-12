Dominick Barlow And 76ers Play Pistons On March 12

In his last game on March 10, Barlow put up 11 points and six rebounds in a 139-129 win over the Grizzlies. Barlow is averaging 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

