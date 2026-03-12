FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers

Dominick Barlow

Philadelphia 76ers • #25 SF

Dominick Barlow And 76ers Play Pistons On March 12

Dominick Barlow and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 12. Barlow's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Barlow put up 11 points and six rebounds in a 139-129 win over the Grizzlies. Barlow is averaging 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominick Barlow

