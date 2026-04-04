Dominick Barlow And 76ers Square Off Against Pistons On April 4

In his last game on April 3, Barlow posted seven points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 115-103 win over the Timberwolves. Barlow is averaging 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.

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