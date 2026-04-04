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Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers

Dominick Barlow

Philadelphia 76ers • #25 SF

Dominick Barlow And 76ers Square Off Against Pistons On April 4

Dominick Barlow and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, April 4. Barlow's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Barlow posted seven points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 115-103 win over the Timberwolves. Barlow is averaging 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominick Barlow

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