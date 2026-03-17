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Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers

Dominick Barlow

Philadelphia 76ers • #25 SF

Dominick Barlow And 76ers Face Nuggets On March 17

Dominick Barlow and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, March 17. Barlow's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 109-103 win over the Trail Blazers on March 15, Barlow totaled 11 points and three steals. Barlow is averaging 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominick Barlow

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