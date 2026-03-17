Dominick Barlow And 76ers Face Nuggets On March 17

In his last game, a 109-103 win over the Trail Blazers on March 15, Barlow totaled 11 points and three steals. Barlow is averaging 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.7 points per game.

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