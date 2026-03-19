Dominick Barlow And 76ers Play Kings On March 19

In his last game on March 17, Barlow recorded eight points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 124-96 loss to the Nuggets. Barlow is averaging 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.7 points per contest.

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