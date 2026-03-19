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Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers

Dominick Barlow

Philadelphia 76ers • #25 SF

Dominick Barlow And 76ers Play Kings On March 19

Dominick Barlow and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, March 19. Barlow's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, Barlow recorded eight points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 124-96 loss to the Nuggets. Barlow is averaging 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominick Barlow

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