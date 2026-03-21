Dominick Barlow And 76ers Play Jazz On March 21

Barlow put up 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in his most recent action, a 139-118 win over the Kings on March 19. Barlow is averaging 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 124.8 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.