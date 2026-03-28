Dominick Barlow And 76ers Take On Hornets On March 28

In his last game on March 25, Barlow put up nine points, five assists and two blocks in a 157-137 win over the Bulls. Barlow is averaging 8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.6 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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