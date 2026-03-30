Dominick Barlow And 76ers Play Heat On March 30

In his last action, a 118-114 win over the Hornets on March 28, Barlow totaled three points. Barlow is averaging 8.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 117.9 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

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