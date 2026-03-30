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Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers

Dominick Barlow

Philadelphia 76ers • #25 SF

Dominick Barlow And 76ers Play Heat On March 30

Dominick Barlow and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Miami Heat on Monday, March 30. Barlow's points prop was 4.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 118-114 win over the Hornets on March 28, Barlow totaled three points. Barlow is averaging 8.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 117.9 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominick Barlow

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