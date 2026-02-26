Dominick Barlow And 76ers Play Heat On Feb. 26

In his most recent appearance, a 135-114 win over the Pacers on Feb. 24, Barlow put up . Barlow is averaging 8.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 117.1 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.