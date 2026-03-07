Dominick Barlow And 76ers Play Hawks On March 7

Last time out on March 4, Barlow posted seven points in a 106-102 win over the Jazz. Barlow is averaging 8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are giving up 117.3 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.