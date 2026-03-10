FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers

Dominick Barlow

Philadelphia 76ers • #25 SF

Dominick Barlow And 76ers Take On Grizzlies On March 10

Dominick Barlow and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, March 10. Barlow's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Barlow tallied eight points in his last action, a 115-101 loss to the Cavaliers on March 9. Barlow is averaging 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 118 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Dominick Barlow

