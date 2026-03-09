FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers

Dominick Barlow

Philadelphia 76ers • #25 SF

Dominick Barlow And 76ers Play Cavaliers On March 9

Dominick Barlow and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, March 9. Barlow's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Barlow totaled four points in his most recent appearance, a 125-116 loss to the Hawks on March 7. Barlow is averaging 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.8 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Dominick Barlow

