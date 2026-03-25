Dominick Barlow And 76ers Take On Bulls On March 25

In his last game on March 23, Barlow recorded seven rebounds and four assists in a 123-103 loss to the Thunder. Barlow is averaging 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 26th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.3 points per game.

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