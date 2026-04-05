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Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns

Dillon Brooks

Phoenix Suns • #3 SF

Dillon Brooks And Suns Play Bulls On April 5

Dillon Brooks and the Phoenix Suns play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, April 5. Brooks' points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Brooks had 13 points in his most recent action, a 127-107 loss to the Hornets on April 2. Brooks is averaging 20.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 121.6 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 28th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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