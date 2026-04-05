Dillon Brooks And Suns Play Bulls On April 5

Brooks had 13 points in his most recent action, a 127-107 loss to the Hornets on April 2. Brooks is averaging 20.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 121.6 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 28th in the NBA in points allowed.

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