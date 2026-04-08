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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers On April 8

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, April 8. Vassell's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 115-102 win over the 76ers on April 6, Vassell tallied nine points and four assists. Vassell is averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.1 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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