Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers On April 8

In his last appearance, a 115-102 win over the 76ers on April 6, Vassell tallied nine points and four assists. Vassell is averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.1 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

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