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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Square Off Against Suns On March 19

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, March 19. Vassell's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 16, Vassell recorded 20 points and four assists in a 119-115 win over the Clippers. Vassell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.4 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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