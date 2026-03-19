Devin Vassell And Spurs Square Off Against Suns On March 19

Last time out on March 16, Vassell recorded 20 points and four assists in a 119-115 win over the Clippers. Vassell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.4 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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