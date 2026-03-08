FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Play Rockets On March 8

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, March 8. Vassell's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 116-112 win over the Clippers on March 6, Vassell had 11 points. Vassell is averaging 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 109.3 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

