Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Pacers On March 21

Last time out on March 19, Vassell put up 12 points in a 101-100 win over the Suns. Vassell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are allowing 120.2 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.