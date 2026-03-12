FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Face Nuggets On March 12

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, March 12. Vassell's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Vassell put up 14 points in a 125-116 win over the Celtics. Vassell is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.3 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News