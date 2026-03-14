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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Play Hornets On March 14

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, March 14. Vassell's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 136-131 loss to the Nuggets on March 12, Vassell put up 18 points and two steals. Vassell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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