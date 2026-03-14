Devin Vassell And Spurs Play Hornets On March 14

In his most recent game, a 136-131 loss to the Nuggets on March 12, Vassell put up 18 points and two steals. Vassell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.3 points per game.

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