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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Heat On March 23

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Miami Heat on Monday, March 23. Vassell's points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 19, Vassell posted 12 points in a 101-100 win over the Suns. Vassell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are giving up 117.2 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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