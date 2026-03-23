Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Heat On March 23

Last time out on March 19, Vassell posted 12 points in a 101-100 win over the Suns. Vassell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are giving up 117.2 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

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