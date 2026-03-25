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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 25

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 25. Vassell's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 23, Vassell posted six points and four assists in a 136-111 win over the Heat. Vassell is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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