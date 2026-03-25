Devin Vassell And Spurs Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 25

Last time out on March 23, Vassell posted six points and four assists in a 136-111 win over the Heat. Vassell is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.1 points per contest.

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