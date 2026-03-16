Devin Vassell And Spurs Play Clippers On March 16

Vassell totaled nine points in his most recent appearance, a 115-102 win over the Hornets on March 14. Vassell is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.6 points per game.

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