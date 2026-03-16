Devin Vassell And Spurs Play Clippers On March 16
Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 16. Vassell's points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Vassell totaled nine points in his most recent appearance, a 115-102 win over the Hornets on March 14. Vassell is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.