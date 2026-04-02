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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Clippers On April 2

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, April 2. Vassell's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 127-113 win over the Warriors on April 1, Vassell put up eight points and four assists. Vassell is averaging 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.5 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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