Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Clippers On April 2

In his last game, a 127-113 win over the Warriors on April 1, Vassell put up eight points and four assists. Vassell is averaging 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.5 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.