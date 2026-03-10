FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Face Celtics On March 10

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, March 10. Vassell's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 145-120 win over the Rockets on March 8, Vassell totaled five points. Vassell is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 106.9 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Devin Vassell

