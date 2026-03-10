Devin Vassell And Spurs Face Celtics On March 10
Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, March 10. Vassell's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 145-120 win over the Rockets on March 8, Vassell totaled five points. Vassell is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are averaging 106.9 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.
