Devin Vassell And Spurs Play Bulls On March 30

In his most recent game, a 127-95 win over the Bucks on March 28, Vassell put up 16 points and three steals. Vassell is averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 121 points per game.

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