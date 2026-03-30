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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Play Bulls On March 30

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 30. Vassell's points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 127-95 win over the Bucks on March 28, Vassell put up 16 points and three steals. Vassell is averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 121 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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