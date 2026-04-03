Devin Carter And Kings Play Pelicans On April 3

In his most recent game, a 123-115 win over the Raptors on April 1, Carter had 13 points. Carter is averaging 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.5 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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