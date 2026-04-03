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Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings

Devin Carter

Sacramento Kings • #22 PG

Devin Carter And Kings Play Pelicans On April 3

Devin Carter and the Sacramento Kings play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, April 3. Carter's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 123-115 win over the Raptors on April 1, Carter had 13 points. Carter is averaging 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.5 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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