Devin Carter And Kings Take On Nets On March 29

Last time out on March 28, Carter put up two points in a 123-113 loss to the Hawks. Carter is averaging 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.7 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.