Devin Carter And Kings Face Magic On March 26

In his last game on March 24, Carter posted 18 points in a 134-90 loss to the Hornets. Carter is averaging 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.8 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

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