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Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings

Devin Carter

Sacramento Kings • #22 PG

Devin Carter And Kings Face Magic On March 26

Devin Carter and the Sacramento Kings play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 26. Carter's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 24, Carter posted 18 points in a 134-90 loss to the Hornets. Carter is averaging 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.8 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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