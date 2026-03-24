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Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings

Devin Carter

Sacramento Kings • #22 PG

Devin Carter And Kings Face Hornets On March 24

Devin Carter and the Sacramento Kings play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 24. Carter's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Carter put up 16 points in his last game, a 126-122 win over the Nets on March 22. Carter is averaging 7.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are allowing 112.1 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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