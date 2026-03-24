Devin Carter And Kings Face Hornets On March 24

Carter put up 16 points in his last game, a 126-122 win over the Nets on March 22. Carter is averaging 7.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are allowing 112.1 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

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