Devin Booker And Suns Square Off Against Warriors In Play-In Game

In his most recent appearance, a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 14, Booker tallied 22 points and four assists. Booker averaged 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.2 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

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