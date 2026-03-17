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Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker And Suns Face Timberwolves On March 17

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, March 17. Booker's points prop was 27.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 120-112 loss to the Celtics on March 16, Booker tallied 40 points and six assists. Booker leads his squad in both points (25.7 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 4.0 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Timberwolves rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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