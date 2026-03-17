Devin Booker And Suns Face Timberwolves On March 17

In his most recent action, a 120-112 loss to the Celtics on March 16, Booker tallied 40 points and six assists. Booker leads his squad in both points (25.7 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 4.0 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Timberwolves rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.2 points per contest.

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