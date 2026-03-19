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Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker And Suns Take On Spurs On March 19

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, March 19. Booker's points prop was 27.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, Booker recorded 34 points and six rebounds in a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves. Booker is tops on his team in both points (25.8 per game) and assists (5.9), and averages 4.0 boards. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Spurs are allowing 111.7 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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