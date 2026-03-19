Devin Booker And Suns Take On Spurs On March 19

In his last game on March 17, Booker recorded 34 points and six rebounds in a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves. Booker is tops on his team in both points (25.8 per game) and assists (5.9), and averages 4.0 boards. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Spurs are allowing 111.7 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

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