Devin Booker And Suns Square Off Against Rockets On April 7

Booker put up 30 points and four assists in his last action, a 120-110 win over the Bulls on April 5. Booker is tops on his squad in both points (25.8 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 3.9 boards. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 110 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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