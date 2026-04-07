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Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker And Suns Square Off Against Rockets On April 7

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, April 7. Booker's points prop was 25.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Booker put up 30 points and four assists in his last action, a 120-110 win over the Bulls on April 5. Booker is tops on his squad in both points (25.8 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 3.9 boards. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 110 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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