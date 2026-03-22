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Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker And Suns Face Raptors On March 22

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 22. Booker's points prop was 26.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 108-105 loss to the Bucks on March 21, Booker totaled 14 points, seven assists and two steals. Booker leads his squad in both points (25.5 per game) and assists (5.9), and averages 3.9 boards. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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