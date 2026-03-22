Devin Booker And Suns Face Raptors On March 22

In his last game, a 108-105 loss to the Bucks on March 21, Booker totaled 14 points, seven assists and two steals. Booker leads his squad in both points (25.5 per game) and assists (5.9), and averages 3.9 boards. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112 points per contest.

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