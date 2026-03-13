Devin Booker And Suns Take On Raptors On March 13

In his last action, a 123-108 win over the Pacers on March 12, Booker put up 43 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Booker paces his team in both points (25.3 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 4.0 boards. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Raptors rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.9 points per contest.

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