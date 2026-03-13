FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker And Suns Take On Raptors On March 13

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 13. Booker's points prop was 26.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 123-108 win over the Pacers on March 12, Booker put up 43 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Booker paces his team in both points (25.3 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 4.0 boards. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Raptors rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Booker

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Phoenix SunsRecent Phoenix Suns Player News

View All Phoenix Suns Player News