Devin Booker And Suns Take On Pacers On March 12
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, March 12. Booker's points prop was 27.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 10, Booker recorded 27 points and seven assists in a 129-114 win over the Bucks. Booker leads his team in both points (24.9 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 4.0 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
The Pacers rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.9 points per game.
