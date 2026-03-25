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Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker And Suns Square Off Against Nuggets On March 24

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, March 24. Booker's points prop was 26.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Booker put up 25 points and six assists in his most recent appearance, a 120-98 win over the Raptors on March 22. Booker paces his squad in both points (25.5 per game) and assists (5.9), and averages 3.9 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.4 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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