FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker And Suns Play Hornets On March 8

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, March 8. Booker's points prop was 24.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 118-116 win over the Pelicans on March 6, Booker totaled 32 points, four assists and two steals. Booker paces his squad in both points (24.8 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 4.0 boards. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Hornets rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Booker

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Phoenix SunsRecent Phoenix Suns Player News

View All Phoenix Suns Player News