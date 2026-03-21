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Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker And Suns Face Bucks On March 21

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 21. Booker's points prop was 27.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Booker put up 22 points and five assists in his last game, a 101-100 loss to the Spurs on March 19. Booker is tops on his team in both points (25.8 per game) and assists (5.9), and averages 3.9 boards. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.4 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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