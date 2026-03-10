Devin Booker And Suns Square Off Against Bucks On March 10

In his last appearance, a 111-99 win over the Hornets on March 8, Booker had 30 points and 10 assists. Booker paces his squad in both points (24.9 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 3.9 boards. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Bucks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.