Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic • #3 SG

Desmond Bane And Magic Play Wizards On March 12

Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, March 12. Bane's points prop was 22.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 11, Bane recorded 35 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 128-122 win over the Cavaliers. Bane is averaging 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are giving up 123.7 points per contest, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Desmond Bane

