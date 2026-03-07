FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic • #3 SG

Desmond Bane And Magic Take On Timberwolves On March 7

Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, March 7. Bane's points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on March 5, Bane posted 14 points and eight rebounds in a 115-114 win over the Mavericks. Bane is averaging 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.4 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

