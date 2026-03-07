Desmond Bane And Magic Take On Timberwolves On March 7

In his last game on March 5, Bane posted 14 points and eight rebounds in a 115-114 win over the Mavericks. Bane is averaging 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.4 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.