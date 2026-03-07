Desmond Bane And Magic Take On Timberwolves On March 7
Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, March 7. Bane's points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
In his last game on March 5, Bane posted 14 points and eight rebounds in a 115-114 win over the Mavericks. Bane is averaging 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Timberwolves are allowing 114.4 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.
