Desmond Bane And Magic Play Thunder On March 17
Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, March 17. Bane's points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 16, Bane tallied 18 points and four assists. Bane is averaging 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.7 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.