FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic • #3 SG

Desmond Bane And Magic Play Thunder On March 17

Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, March 17. Bane's points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 16, Bane tallied 18 points and four assists. Bane is averaging 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Desmond Bane

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News