Desmond Bane And Magic Play Thunder On March 17

In his last appearance, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 16, Bane tallied 18 points and four assists. Bane is averaging 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.7 points per contest.

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