Desmond Bane And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 6

Bane tallied 18 points and three steals in his last appearance, a 116-109 loss to the Pistons on April 29. Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.