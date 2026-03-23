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Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic • #3 SG

Desmond Bane And Magic Square Off Against Pacers On March 23

Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Indiana Pacers on Monday, March 23. Bane's points prop was 21.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Bane tallied 12 points, five assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 105-104 loss to the Lakers on March 21. Bane is averaging 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are conceding 120.4 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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