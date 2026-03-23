Desmond Bane And Magic Square Off Against Pacers On March 23

Bane tallied 12 points, five assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 105-104 loss to the Lakers on March 21. Bane is averaging 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are conceding 120.4 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

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