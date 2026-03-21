Desmond Bane And Magic Face Lakers On March 21

In his most recent game, a 130-111 loss to the Hornets on March 19, Bane tallied 24 points and seven rebounds. Bane is averaging 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.

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