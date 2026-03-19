Desmond Bane And Magic Face Hornets On March 19

Bane had 16 points in his last appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Thunder on March 17. Bane is averaging 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.2 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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