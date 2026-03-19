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Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic • #3 SG

Desmond Bane And Magic Face Hornets On March 19

Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, March 19. Bane's points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Bane had 16 points in his last appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Thunder on March 17. Bane is averaging 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.2 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Desmond Bane

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