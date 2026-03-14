Desmond Bane And Magic Take On Heat On March 14

In his last game, a 136-131 win over the Wizards on March 12, Bane totaled 22 points, six assists and three steals. Bane is averaging 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per game.

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