Desmond Bane And Magic Take On Heat On March 14
Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Miami Heat on Saturday, March 14. Bane's points prop was 22.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 136-131 win over the Wizards on March 12, Bane totaled 22 points, six assists and three steals. Bane is averaging 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Heat rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.